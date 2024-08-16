Bride refuses to buy fiancée a second wedding dress, 'my only rule was that the budget was $60,000.' AITA?

We have an 80 person guestlist—the only people coming on my side is my mother and my adult nephew. Yes, I’m spreading my money around on the reservation, trying not to be obnoxious about it. Like I said, I’ve seen the poverty many of them go through and I love that my wedding is bringing money there.

My fiancée said she dreamed of her wedding since she was a little girl. I could care less about weddings, tbh, so I’ve let her be the only "bride." I’m going to wear a black gown with tuxedo elements on top to kind of stand in as a "groom." This way all the attention will be on her.