Bride refuses to cancel previous plans for MOH's baby shower, 'stop attacking me.' AITA? MINI UPDATE

I said "I'd really hate to have to be an ahole and cancel on two people, I'd really appreciate if you did not put me in that position." Perhaps my wording was disrespectful there. My MOH shared that she did not understand why I have an issue cancelling on Daisy, but Sue's wedding she can understand.

I explained that if it came down to it, I would cancel both of them for her baby shower, but it just sucks to be in this position. She made several comments such as "my baby shower doesn't revolve around your schedule" and "Yeah I get being upset about cancelling things, I have to cancel and change things for the next 18 years."