Bride refuses to cancel her wedding, 'my family suddenly wants to withdraw funding.' AITA?

I (28F) am engaged to my fiancé (30M), and we've been planning our wedding for the past year. My family, particularly my parents, offered to pay for the majority of the wedding expenses as their gift to us. We were grateful and accepted their offer.
Everything was going smoothly until last week when my parents dropped a bombshell. They told me they wanted to cancel the wedding and withdraw all funding. Their reason? They said they've had a "change of heart" and no longer think it's a good investment. They didn't provide any specific concerns about my relationship or my fiancé.
I was shocked and hurt. We're only two months away from the wedding date, and most of the vendors have already been paid. Canceling now would mean losing thousands in deposits and disappointing all our guests who have made travel arrangements.
I told my parents that I refuse to cancel the wedding. My fiancé and I are scrambling to figure out how to cover the remaining expenses ourselves. It'll be tough, but we're determined to make it work.
My family is furious. They're calling me ungrateful and accusing me of caring more about a "party" than their wishes. Some relatives are taking their side and pressuring me to just give in and cancel.
I feel like I'm going crazy. Am I really the ahole for wanting to go through with my wedding despite my family's sudden change of heart? AITA? Edit: People are wondering if the reason my wedding money is not being funded anymore is related to this? The answer js no as they did this before the car issue. I just posted the car issue first.
FloMoJoeBlow said:
NTA. Ungrateful? Ungrateful for what??? They are pissed off because they thought they could control the narrative and force you to cancel, and you & fiancé outwitted them. Have a great wedding!
WiseUncuh said:
NTA but this doesn’t make any sense. Why would your family pull funding, and even more crazy how are your relatives on their side? Someone is not telling you the whole story. You need to get the truth out of them.
Dana07620 said:
NTA. Yes, you care more about your wedding than their wishes. From the way you phrase it, their money is gone. They're not getting it back. And you're not asking them to pay anymore, so it's none of their business.
Tell them this, "Since you won't be paying any more for the wedding, you're only concern is deciding if you're going to show up. If you're not showing up, please tell me now so we can let the caterer know."
Clean_Factor9673 said:
NTA. It's your wedding. Find a way to pay and contact the vendors. If you don't already have passwords with them, call, make sure your parents haven't canceled and put passwords on your accounts. Go NC with your parents. I wonder if they planned this.
LRD4000 said:
NTA. You cannot cancel a wedding only weeks away due to “change of heart” as the vendors will not care and all that money will be wasted. They don’t have to go, but it’s too late to cancel since it’s essential set in stone minus paying last minute fees.
JudgmentFriendly5714 said:
NTA. Why would you cancel your wedding just because they don’t want to pay for it?