Bride refuses to cancel her wedding, 'my family suddenly wants to withdraw funding.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to cancel my wedding after my family suddenly wants to withdraw funding?"

I (28F) am engaged to my fiancé (30M), and we've been planning our wedding for the past year. My family, particularly my parents, offered to pay for the majority of the wedding expenses as their gift to us. We were grateful and accepted their offer.

Everything was going smoothly until last week when my parents dropped a bombshell. They told me they wanted to cancel the wedding and withdraw all funding. Their reason? They said they've had a "change of heart" and no longer think it's a good investment. They didn't provide any specific concerns about my relationship or my fiancé.

I was shocked and hurt. We're only two months away from the wedding date, and most of the vendors have already been paid. Canceling now would mean losing thousands in deposits and disappointing all our guests who have made travel arrangements.