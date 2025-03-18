Bride refuses to cave in to father's 'wishes' for her wedding, 'my mom is PISSED at him.' AITA?

He helped me find a venue with a really pretty gazebo where they do legal/symbolic ceremonies and that is the place where I will be getting married and having the reception.

I came back today to my country to finalize some things and in the car he tried again asking if I didn't want to get married in church ("No, thank you, that is not what I want.") and then at the other civil hall ("No, we already have a venue and you helped me choose it/find it.")

Then he got mad saying my fiancé is the one who's pushing these decisions as if I didn't have any individual autonomy. My mom is pissed at him and says he can't get over the fact he's not in control, I'm just so tired of this petty argument. Am I the ahole?

EDIT: