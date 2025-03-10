Bride REFUSES to change the date of 16-person bachelorette, shuts down friend's attempts to reschedule. AITA?

NTA. This feels more like a power play than a real need. You did your best and she needs to knock it off. This isn't about her, the trip date was chosen for the group.

kytamore said:

The fact that you found a date that 15/16 people can attend is a miracle in and of itself! If she wants to come so bad, she should reschedule her own trip.

OhmsWay-71 said:

NTA. Leave it and it should be okay. If you feel you want to make sure you squash it, I would say something like…“I am sorry you feel embarrassed. You asked me to change the date, after it was finalized.