Bride refuses to change wedding to avoid 'overshadowing' sister's wedding. AITA? UPDATED

Status-Pattern7539 said:

Your mother doesn’t care if you don’t change the date…so long as you make it Christian. That right there tells you she does not respect your culture or beliefs. You will probably find her threatening to boycott if you change the date and it’s still not having any Christian element. This is a control thing to try and force her religion onto you.

You have already sunk a lot of money into this wedding. How much? Think about that. That’s not fair to lose just bc your sister is immature and doesn’t want your wedding to be better than hers in a short time frame to her own.