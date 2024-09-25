Bride refuses to change her wedding date for accommodate brother's 'spiritual milestone.' AITA?

NTA. You wrote something like they are held on certain days? So plural? Why can't he pick another day? Your date was first. In my eyes, he is the selfish one...

Flat_Educator2997 said:

To dismiss your wedding as merely a "party" should tell you everything you need to know about how your brother really feels about you. You should also make it clear to your parents that if they choose not to go to your wedding, it will irrevocably affect their relationship with you and any future children you might have. Enjoy your wedding on the day you planned it. NTA.