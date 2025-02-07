Bride refuses to change her wedding date for fiancé's best friend. AITA? 'She'll be on vacation.'

I absolutely do not want to change the date of my wedding. The date/venue/location are all perfect, and fit wonderfully into the ONLY vacation week available to me. Instead I suggested they end their trip a day early, so they would be able to attend. I feel as though changing flight plans (they are vacationing domestically) would be easier/less expensive than losing a deposit, plus us re-planning.

She refuses, and is claiming that I chose the date of the wedding specifically so that they could not attend, since she and I had a bit of bad blood at the start of my relationship with my fiancé. To clarify, this is 1,000% NOT the case. Of course I would want her to be there, as she is a very important person to my future husband.