Bride refuses to change wedding date for photographer sister's work schedule. AITA? UPDATED 2X

Update #2 My mom reached out to me again asking me what it would take to change my date. I told her it wasn't going to happen. I've been told that it's disappointing that I'm not willing to compromise and that my sister and I can't work this out. There is no compromising a wedding date.

Either I'm replanning and moving my entire wedding to the next day (which, who wants to get married on a SUNDAY) or she is cancelling on her client. Every fight that we have gotten into and made up from, I've forgiven or caved in and moved on from. Not this time. I'm done caving for everyone. I was told "family comes first" to which I replied "you're right. It does." In this case, family coming first would mean me prioritizing my sister and her wants and needs vs my own soon to be hubby, my children and my own needs. My mom (hopefully) now has the hint and won't come to me talking to me about this again.