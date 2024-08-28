Bride takes back 'promise' to wear future mother-in-law's wedding dress, 'I teared up.' AITA? UPDATED

UPDATE:

I’m not sure how to start this but I sat my Fiancé down and talked to him about my FMIL. When he finally gave me the time to actually talk. I mentioned how I wanted to wear my own dress to MY wedding and he once again brought up how it was also for our parents.

WTF?? I explained calmly that it was a union of us, not our parents and unless his mom wanted to pay for our entire wedding it was OUR wedding. Then I said how he found the dress I originally wanted beautiful and he only changed his mind when his mom raised the issue.