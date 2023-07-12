Bride refuses to give MOH sister a plus-one for her 'toxic' boyfriend; AITA?

Making a guest list for a wedding can be a stressful project, especially when etiquette requires you to double the count for plus-ones you'd never hang out with otherwise...

So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about the family's plus-ones, people were ready to weigh in on the juicy gossip.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not allowing my maid of honor/sister's boyfriend to come to my wedding?

I (29F) have told my sister and maid of honor (28F) that her boyfriend is not allowed to come to my wedding and she is furious. Because I told her no, she has responded by not coming to my bachelorette or bridal party and she has not been active at all in the wedding process.

She thinks that I am being an unfair a$hole, as other people are bringing partners that have been together for a shorter time than her and her boyfriend.