Bride refuses to give MOH sister a plus-one for her 'toxic' boyfriend; AITA?

So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about the family's plus-ones, people were ready to weigh in on the juicy gossip.
I (29F) have told my sister and maid of honor (28F) that her boyfriend is not allowed to come to my wedding and she is furious. Because I told her no, she has responded by not coming to my bachelorette or bridal party and she has not been active at all in the wedding process.
She thinks that I am being an unfair a$hole, as other people are bringing partners that have been together for a shorter time than her and her boyfriend.
My sister has been with her boyfriend for about 8 months-- they have traveled together and basically live together-- she is sure that she is going to marry this guy. Thing is, when they met-- she was already engaged to her partner of 10+ years whom all of my family loved deeply.
She met her new boyfriend at work, she was engaged and he was married. Essentially, they both had affairs and left their partners to be with each other. I've met this guy and I do not like him at all.
One-- he is still married and in the process of divorcing his wife-- we've all heard that before! Two-- I had an honest conversation with him asking his intentions with my sister and why he ended it with his wife.
His excuse was that his previous wife 'forced' him into the relationship and didn't know love was real until he met my sister (which sounds like immature, manipulative BS to me).
Three-- his values are completely different than my sister's, which I believe opposites attract but on fundamental things that I know my sister feels passionately about, she seems to have made herself smaller and more agreeable with some crazy views.
(Ex: He believes lower class people cannot be trusted...) My sister is turning into someone no one in my family can recognize, however, I don't want to lose her if it means having to accept this guy into our family.
Being isolated in a toxic relationship is a scary place to be in, and I fear that if I don't invite him into the fold, she will follow him out the door. None of our family members outside the immediate know about her infidelity or even this new boyfriend.
I don't want my wedding to be focused on the talk about 'what happened to her sister?' but I really hate how she isn't supporting me, as she is one of my maids of honor and I am the first sibling to get married.
My mom thinks I should invite him, as she is sympathetic towards my sister even though she also does not support her recent actions. AITA if I don't allow my sister's boyfriend to my wedding? Or do I give in to her request and invite him?
EDIT: She only asked me about his invitation after I sent out my table placements charts and catering count, I honestly never thought she would want him to come in the first place since our father does not want him there as well.
She hasn't told anyone about the guy except for the immediate family (parents and sisters) and she wants to use this event as the opportunity to be his big reveal.
OchrePotsherd said:
You’re NTA for only wanting whomever at your wedding because it’s your wedding. But you gotta ask yourself if this is the hill you’re willing to die on with you and your sister's relationship.
She’s making it very clear she is going to choose this dude over you and it’s really up to you if you want to let her cut herself off over this. Keep in mind too that if she gets in deep sh*t with this guy later and wants to get out, keeping the relationship with her open would allow her an avenue of escape.
LuckyLizzy38 said:
NTA, reading the edit makes it seem like this is her chance to introduce him to all the family, which is not what the gathering is for. She can do that on her own time and not take the spotlight away from you and your wedding.
Grand_Account_7440 said:
NTA - Definitely not the ahole. It's your big day, and you should have the final say on who gets to attend. It's clear that you have valid concerns about your sister's boyfriend, especially given the circumstances of their relationship and his ongoing divorce. If you don't feel comfortable having him there, then that's your prerogative.
Your sister's reaction seems extreme, choosing not to participate in your bachelorette or bridal party just because her boyfriend isn't invited?? It's rough that she's not being supportive during this important time for you.
While it's important to consider her feelings, it shouldn't come at the expense of your own happiness on your special day.
Maybe having an open conversation with your sister about your concerns and explaining your perspective might help her understand where you're coming from.
Weddings can be emotionally charged events, but ultimately, the decision should be yours. The reason for the day is to celebrate your relationship-- not anyone else's.
Squirrel-mama said:
So she wants to make your wedding the big splashy event that she introduces everybody to her new boyfriend at? And she's wondering why you don't want him there?
Look the fact that she was in a relationship for 10 years that broke up and nobody knows about it that will be at the wedding means everybody at the wedding will be talking about your sister and her boyfriend.
Put aside the fact that you don't like him, it's the fact that not everybody knows this information yet! You'd basically be throwing her a party to introduce her boyfriend to people cuz that's all everyone's going to talk about! She's extremely selfish and since the seating charts are already done it's just too late. Stick to your guns NTA.
Broad_Volume_6669 said:
NTA -- maybe you would be if she asked you way in advance and introduced him to your family beforehand then yea you would be the ahole for not inviting him, but given the circumstances I think you're fine.
Hopefully she'll get over it and suck it up for the big day, but using this event to introduce a likely controversial new addition to the family may not be the best choice and would be awkward for everyone at your family table.
Intronimbus said:
So other bridesmaids and family gets to bring a +1, but your maid of honor cannot? YTA - You may not like the man your sister chose, but that is her mistake to make.
Now you're alienating her and sabotaging your own wedding. But hey, it's your wedding - you're not required to invite anyone - just like they are not required to attend.
While the opinions were fairly divided here, most people thought that this bride wouldn't be wrong to exclude her sister's partner. Still, they should probably have a deeper conversation about her reasons and concerns. Otherwise, this entire situation situation is a recipe for a dramatic disaster on the dance floor.