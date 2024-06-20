Bride refuses to give 'pick-me girl' sister a plus-one to her wedding, 'she will only date rich men.' AITA?

"AITA for not giving my sister a plus-one to my wedding?"

I (25F) am a Winter 2024 bride, and am marrying the absolute love of my life. My sister and I have always had a great/interesting relationship. Most sisters would know, one day you start fighting because she wore your clothes, and the next day you’re having Dunkin' together, typically sisterly things.

Well my sister has always been to put it frankly a pick me girl. She has no friends that are women because and she says “she sees them as competition” and she likes to be friends with boys. She will only date rich men, and refuses to settle for less (a little bit to that later).

My sister has not had a relationship last longer than 2 months, and she always has a new guy on her shoulder. My mother and Fiancé were recently talking about this before I sent out my invitations.