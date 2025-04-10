Bride refuses to give up wedding venue for pregnant sister who 'needs it more.' AITA?

So I (26f) got engaged last year and we immediately booked this really beautiful outdoor vineyard venue for fall 2025 it’s super dreamy and popular and we had to book it like a year and a half in advance because it gets snatched fast. Well 2 weeks ago my younger sister (24f) tells the family she’s pregnant and surprise surprise she’s getting married to her boyfriend (they’ve been together for 6 months).
The thing is she also wants to get married this fall and apparently every venue she wants is fully booked and now she’s begging me to give her mine. At first I thought she was joking like girl no you don’t just take someone else’s wedding venue that they planned and paid for...
But then the whole family started pressuring me saying she needs it more than I do because she’ll be heavily pregnant soon and wants to be married before the baby arrives and she doesn’t have the energy to plan a big wedding.
But here’s the thing I've been planning this wedding since we got engaged my fiancé’s family is flying in from Europe everything from the dress to the flowers to the photographer is locked in and canceling now would screw over not just me but a ton of people and yes I feel bad that her situation is chaotic but...
...She literally made her choices and now expects me to rearrange my entire wedding just because she’s in a rush. Now my parents are calling me selfish and saying i’m punishing her for getting pregnant and that she might have a miscarriage if she gets too stressed (???).
My fiancé is pissed he says we’re not moving the date and honestly he’s right but I still feel like the villain because now my sister won’t talk to me and my mom told me she’s been crying for days. AITA for not giving up my venue or is everyone just losing their minds?
DogRelative3609 said:
I mean, c'mon! You have the FULL RIGHT not to give up your wedding venue. YOU planned it. YOU spent time and effort organizing everything to make it perfect. It is NOT YOUR fault. This is straight entitlement because she thinks she could get her way just because she's pregnant.
But no, that's now how life works. You don't get everything you want just because you're in a more depressed situation. The homeless don't get a mansion just because they want it. They must work for it.
I feel like they just need to have a quick wedding, no stress involved, and that's the solution. No need to make it extravagant if it's an emergency. If they truly care about their safety and smoothness, then they should agree to a small, quick wedding. Anyways, I hope ya'll get married in the venue you started with, happily, and in love. Well wishes to both you and your future husband!
ihadone said:
NTA, your sister doesn’t NEED the venue, she wants it, big difference. If she feels that she has to get married before the baby arrives then she can go to the courthouse and get an over the counter wedding. It doesn’t have to be fancy just legal.
Also pregnancy is, by and large, preventable, and if she’s only been dating this man for six months then she’s still in the early stages, she has a little bit of time to look for alternatives, which may not be her "dream" location, but may still be very picturesque and suitable for her wedding.
She’s the one who is rushing things, there is no reason for you to be penalized for her lack of care or preventative measures. Don’t let yourself be guilted into giving up your venue and your dream wedding due to your sister’s carelessness, she has options, she’s just trying to take away yours.
ResolutionSafe6898 said:
NTA. Her lack of planning is not your problem. She sounds spoiled. She can figure out how to put together a quick and beautiful wedding in a short time frame. She’s not the first person in the world to get married in a hurry.
Liu1845 said:
I notice none of them said a thing about paying you back for all the money you've invested so far. You are not obligated to give up a single thing you've booked, no matter what they say.
Be prepared for attempted blackmail next. "If you don't give it up for your sister, we won't come to your wedding." Have your answer ready, "Sorry to hear you won't make it. We'll miss you." I would also remind them and her, not one single thing is stopping her from trotting her happy butt down to the courthouse and getting married any time. NTA.
Odd_Task8211 said:
NTA. You planned well in advance - she obviously did not. She can get married somewhere else.
dwantheatl said:
NTA…this is your sister’s problem and you don’t owe it to her to fix this for her. You planned and deserve to have your day. Your family essentially wants to punish you. BTW…your sister needs to grow up before her child comes.
SnooWords4839 said:
NTA - Just laugh when anyone tells you to give her your wedding. Ask them who will be paying for it? You and fiancé need to go to your family and basically tell them to F off. Why would she wait until fall to get married? She needs to elope and forget about her big wedding.