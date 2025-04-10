Bride refuses to give up wedding venue for pregnant sister who 'needs it more.' AITA?

ihadone said:

NTA, your sister doesn’t NEED the venue, she wants it, big difference. If she feels that she has to get married before the baby arrives then she can go to the courthouse and get an over the counter wedding. It doesn’t have to be fancy just legal.

Also pregnancy is, by and large, preventable, and if she’s only been dating this man for six months then she’s still in the early stages, she has a little bit of time to look for alternatives, which may not be her "dream" location, but may still be very picturesque and suitable for her wedding.