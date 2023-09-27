Bride has 2 issues with wedding: a memorial and her sister's SO. AITA? "Wondering if I’m a bridezilla."

Apgamerwolf said:

Risking downvotes NTA. The half sister was essentially a stranger to you have a small chair reserved for her is enough specially cause most of the guests won't know who she was and probably won't be attached to her either.

For problem 2 even more NTA for all you know sis won't be dating this guy by the time of the wedding or well next year at least (you have plenty of evidence with the Christmas fotos.

tell your sis you already made enough of a compromise for agreeing to invite who is practically a stranger to the wedding but you won't treat him as family and if she is really uncomfortable with the idea of having him stay at another table then advice her you think is best if he doesn't come. If she potest to that just be firm with your compromise even he stays at his assigned sitting or doesn't come no ifs or buts be firm