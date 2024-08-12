Bride refuses to help sister/MOH after she doesn't show up to the wedding, 'no call, no text, nothing.' AITA?

So, my (29F) sister (27F) and I have always been pretty close, or so I thought. Last year, I got married to the love of my life, and we had a small, intimate wedding. My sister was supposed to be my maid of honor, but she never showed up.
No call, no text, nothing. I was devastated, but I tried to focus on the day and not let it ruin things. Later, she explained that she had a panic attack and couldn’t handle the pressure. I understood and tried to be supportive, but it still hurt that she didn’t even try to let me know.
Fast forward to now. My sister is pregnant and recently asked me for help—both financially and with planning her baby shower. She’s in a tough spot, and I do feel bad for her, but I’m still hurt about the wedding.
I told her that I’m not in a position to help her right now, and she got really upset, saying that I’m being selfish and holding a grudge. Now, my family is divided. Some say I should let it go and support her, while others think it’s fair for me to be upset. So, AITA for refusing to help her?
Turbulent_Ebb5669 said:
I'm sorry, panic attack or not, who doesn't turn up or even let the bride know they're not going to turn up, at a wedding of a sibling? NTA. I wouldn't be helping her with anything.
LittleKji said:
NTA. If you help her with money she is gonna scratch at that door forever.
Certain-Trade8319 said:
NTA and preparing for the downvotes but someone who can't attend a small wedding of their sibling shouldn't be having a baby...
Harmony109 said:
NTA. If your family has such strong opinions, then they need to be the ones who financially support her and help her plan her shower.
adjudicateu said:
NTA give anyone who disagrees her phone number so they can give her money and help plan the shower. If she couldn’t handle being a secondary player at your wedding what makes her think she will be able to show up as the center of attention at a baby shower? What she needs is therapy before that child arrives.
Mysterious-Bag-5283 said:
NTA she should at least text you about this. Tell everyone who wants you to support her that they can do it themselves.