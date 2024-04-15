Bride refuses to invite her 'biological creators' to the wedding, 'I cut them both out.' AITA?

The man I (27f) call my dad my whole life, the man who has raised and loved me and who was my whole entire world as a kid is not my biological father. The two of us found out when I was 8 years old after my "mother" aka biological creator #1 announced she was leaving dad for my "father" aka biological creator #2 and at the time she believed he was the biological father to me and my brothers. Turns out only I was unlucky enough to be created by this person and he had known about us our whole lives, they had an affair our whole lives at that point and had chosen not to step up or find out so he could be a father.