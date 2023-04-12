Bride refuses to let MIL cater engagement party, 'the family LOVES her food;' AITA?

Relationships with in-laws are notoriously tense, but when problems come up before the wedding it can raise some especially scary red flags for the future...

If your partner's parent is judging every move you make before you even walk down the aisle, future family holidays might bring some extra special nightmares. So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about the food at her engagement party, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not letting my MIL cater my engagement party?

Not to toot my own horn but I'd say that I'm a pretty good cook. It's something I enjoy doing in my free time and makes me feel good to make the people I love a meal to enjoy.