Bride refuses to let MIL cater engagement party, 'the family LOVES her food;' AITA?

If your partner's parent is judging every move you make before you even walk down the aisle, future family holidays might bring some extra special nightmares. So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about the food at her engagement party, people were ready to help deem a verdict.
Not to toot my own horn but I'd say that I'm a pretty good cook. It's something I enjoy doing in my free time and makes me feel good to make the people I love a meal to enjoy.
My fiancé and I recently got engaged and just had our engagement party last weekend that consisted of about just under 30 people. We hosted it at our house. I knew right away that I wanted to cater my engagement party and make the food for my guests myself.