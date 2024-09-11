Bride REFUSES to let her mom's family stay with her the night before her wedding. AITA?

"AITA for not allowing my mom's family stay with us the night before my wedding?"

I'm (F) getting married in a couple of months and my fiancé and are super excited. We decided to not live together until we got married. Therefore, I'm still at home with my parents in the meantime.

When discussing the guest list some time ago, I originally did not want any of my mom's family at the wedding. And here's why. Last time I was up visiting them, it was for my grandmother who was in hospice.

I stayed up there to support my mom for 6 weeks. It was an awful 6 weeks. I slept on an air mattress and both me and my mom were treated terribly by her family for those entire 6 weeks.