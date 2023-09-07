Bride refuses to let niece be flower girl, 'she will ruin my wedding;' AITA?

Kids can be adorable at weddings, but they can also be disruptive nightmares of destruction on a very expensive, heavily planned out, and hopefully once-in-a-lifetime day...

WIBTA if I didn't ask my niece to be a flower girl?

I (28F) and my fiance (30M) are planning our wedding and originally wanted his niece (3) and my niece (5) to be co-flower girls. My niece is the only little girl in my family, so it's pretty much expected by the whole family that she will be a flower girl in our wedding.

For some background, many members of my family (myself included) think that she is on the autism spectrum, but my sister and BIL refuse to entertain any idea of that being a possibility.