Bride refuses to lose weight for the wedding, 'this new body is unlike my past self.' AITA?

He wants me to eat healthier, eat less calories, and exercise. I have a desk job so he claims he’s worried about me being too stagnant and becoming unhealthy. Idk. Can’t help but shake the fact he just wants me to be skinny again for his own pleasure. Which makes me SUPER reluctant to give in, bc, hello, feminism.

I have been walking to work but lately it’s gotten too hot to walk in my work clothes and so I wanted to drive. He thought it was “bewildering” how I can never be happy and how I complain about everything , blah blah blah “it’s beautiful out!” Sure. I just don’t want to get to work all sweaty lol.