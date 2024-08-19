Bride REFUSES rearrange wedding's seating plan for her mother. AITA?

When this woman is upset with her mother leading up to her wedding, she asks the internet:

"AITA for not changing my weddings seating plan for my mother?"

Hey guys, very excited to be getting married to my fiance (27f) this Saturday. There has been a lot of drama regarding our guest list. It began with the fact that I (26m) have a much smaller family than my fiance.

Our venue is capped at 150 people, and the split between her family vs mine is probably about 70/30. She prioritizes her family very heavily - for me, honestly I’m not super close with them but I still care for them deeply.

This split in guest list was a compromise that at first I didn’t feel 100% about but after a few days, I just realized it was the reality and it eas important for my fiance.