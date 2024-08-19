Bride REFUSES rearrange wedding's seating plan for her mother. AITA?

When this woman is upset with her mother leading up to her wedding, she asks the internet:
Hey guys, very excited to be getting married to my fiance (27f) this Saturday. There has been a lot of drama regarding our guest list. It began with the fact that I (26m) have a much smaller family than my fiance.
Our venue is capped at 150 people, and the split between her family vs mine is probably about 70/30. She prioritizes her family very heavily - for me, honestly I’m not super close with them but I still care for them deeply.
This split in guest list was a compromise that at first I didn’t feel 100% about but after a few days, I just realized it was the reality and it eas important for my fiance.
Because of this, we both have very few friends coming. Outside the wedding party, we both have less than 10 people between both of us who aren’t related to us in some way coming to the wedding.
After the initial guest list was made and invitations were sent, I got a very intense phone call from my mom about this.
She is not very close with her family and thought it was unfair to her that we didn’t get to invite as many guests. She says because she is closer to her friends, she would like to invite her friends as she considers them more “family”.
She was extremely upset about this and she also spoke to me in a very hurtful way. To try to come to a compromise, I told her I would prioritize her friends as RSVPs for declined. This ended up being 12 people that are solely her friends - I have little to no relationship with any of them.
My fiancés mom has only 3 friends coming - once again, trying to prioritize family over friends. I obviously would’ve liked to invite more of my own friends, but once again, I prioritized my own/fiances family as we both believe that’s most important.
Fast forward to our seating chart. We ended up putting her friends in the back of the room - once again, prioritizing family over friends. My/my fiances friends are all sitting in the same back row as them.
My mom is furious about this and wants them to be moved up closer. This would involve moving our own cousins into the back row, which makes me fee uncomfortable, as I feel it is disrespectful to my cousins, and also I don’t know my moms friends at all.
I’m kind of at a loss for words at this point. I feel like I gave my mom an inch and now she is trying to take a mile. I understand her not being close with her family, but I’ve already prioritized her friends over my own for my own wedding. I’m not exactly sure if there’s anything more I can do.
If it helps, my finances family is covering the majority of the cost for the wedding, while my parents are covering probably 20% - however, both families are quite well off and could both have paid in full. My family has also helped my pay for my house, which I am extremely grateful for.
So, AITA? Do I conceded and move my moms friends closer to the front? Or stand my ground?
wilermist writes:
NTA. Your mom is being over the top. That her friends got priority over your friends to attend your wedding is already completely ridiculous.
I'd push back, tell her she needs to be happy that her friends are there at all, and tell her to back off and let you enjoy your wedding.
This day is about you and your partner. The two of you decided the way you want the guest list to look and your mom needs to respect that.
stickyball writes:
YTA for just bringing up the money at the end. Ugh. I'm glad I never had kids.