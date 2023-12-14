Bride refuses to speak to family after they left wedding early, 'my mom looked bored.' AITA?

We were late cutting the cake at 9:30 pm and our dance commenced by 10:15 pm or so, but by then my parents, sisters and other bridesmaid had said their good nights to me and left.

They didn't stay for more than 1 song at our dance, and what hurt the worst is I didn’t get my daddy daughter dance I had been looking forward to my whole life. My entire side that I invited was gone by 10:30pm on my wedding night.

The next morning I arrived at the house everyone was staying at, and nobody was there. It was 8am and everyone had left at the same time to catch the ferry back to their home province. My phone was dead, so when it recharged I got several texts from my friends and family saying how lovely a time they had.