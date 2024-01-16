Bride refuses to swap weddings with 'free spirit' cousin who just got pregnant. AITA?

Lily's reasoning is that she wants to have her wedding before the baby comes, and since she's already a few months along, her options for dates are limited. Also, she's been quite emotional about not wanting to be heavily pregnant in wedding photos.

Her date is smack dab in the middle of my busiest season at work, where I typically work overtime and taking days off is practically impossible. Not only would swapping dates be a logistical nightmare for me, but it would also mean losing some of the vendors we've booked, as they may not be available on the new date.