Bride refuses to tell mother-in-law the truth about why she's not invited the wedding. AITA?

I want to elope for many reasons but ultimately I am an introvert and I do not like being the center of attention at all, I find it very uncomfortable. I want to have a very small and intimate elopement with only our kids in attendance (I have a daughter and he has two sons).

If we invite his mom then we have to invite my mom and stepdad, and then his dad, and his brother/wife/kids, then my brother/wife/kids…. and so on. I want to keep it just our small family unit so that I can be in the moment with no distractions, and no pressure to “put on a show."