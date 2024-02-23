Bride refuses to accommodate MIL's EIGHT dogs for wedding, 'I was bashing his mom.' AITA? UPDATED

"AITA for not wanting my future MIL to being her EIGHT dogs with her while she's in town for our wedding?"

My fiance and I are supposed to be getting married this summer. We live in the Midwest, and his Mom and her husband live down south. Me and my fiance rent a nice house that's a one bedroom, we also have 3 dogs of our own. My fiance is a truck driver and is out of state 4-5 days a week. He called me from his hotel last night and told me plans with his mom changed.

She called a few days ago and said that her original arrangements for her stay on the week of the wedding fell through and asked if she can stay with us and if she can bring her dogs with her. She has 8 dogs. My fiance told her yes without asking me about it. I told him she could stay, but a total of 11 dogs is too much.