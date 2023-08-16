Bride refuses to honor groom's terminal sister's 'dying wish' at wedding; AITA?

Based on what I know about her diagnosis, she’ll likely survive and go on to live a full life, but it’s a definite possibility she could die.

Peter and I are currently in the wedding planning stage, and this is also where we might be the a-holes. Peter’s parents approached us a few days ago and asked if we would be willing to dedicate some of our wedding time to Olivia since she might not get one of her own.

According to them, Olivia wants to wear a wedding dress, invite a lot of her friends, have a say in the food/cake/decorations, and have a first dance with her boyfriend.

They said it’s better to do all this at me and Peter’s wedding because then the family can celebrate all together.