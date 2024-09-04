Bride refuses to invite coworker to wedding; 'Your dietary restrictions are unreasonable.' AITA? UPDATED

After the post, I decided to reach out to Jane directly. I apologized for not inviting her and explained that I was wrong to let my stress and budget concerns get in the way of our friendship.

Jane was surprisingly understanding and appreciated the apology. We had a good talk, and while I’m not sure if I can undo the hurt I caused, I’m hoping we can move forward from this.

I’ve also realized that sometimes, the effort we put into our relationships, especially during significant moments like weddings, is what truly matters. It’s not just about who’s closest to us but also about making people feel valued and included.