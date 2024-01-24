Bride refuses to invite her adult children to her second wedding. AITA?

"AITA for not inviting my kids to my wedding?"

I 48F am getting married to 39M, never been married before. This is my second marriage. The first ended with my husband cheating on me and moving in his mistress.

He offered me a tidy sum to divorce him. I took that money and moved abroad where I met my now husband. My kids 27M and 25F are angry they were not invited to my wedding. They found out through extended family that I am getting remarried.

I am not in contact with them, my choice. They kept trying to make me get along with my ex and his mistress. Apparently, I was to graciously roll over and accept their disrespect. I have no desire to be friends with my ex and mistress. AITA for not inviting my kids to my wedding?

