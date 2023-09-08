Bride refuses to invite older siblings who had 'child-free' weddings; AITA?

Child-free weddings are often a source of great debate in families, as many parents expect to bring all their kids with them to roam freely on the dance floor as hurricanes of destruction and tear-fueled shrieks...

Surely a teenager shouldn't fall into the same category as a toddler, though, right? So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As&hole" about whether or not she'd be wrong to ban her siblings from her wedding day, people were dying for the details.

AITA for not inviting any if my siblings to my wedding?

So I am (23f) getting married in a few months. And I have few significantly older siblings 34f 36m 38m 38m.

All of them are now married and since i was a teen when they got married and they had a child free wedding, I was not invited to any of their weddings. my oldest sibling first had a child free wedding and then the others decided to follow.