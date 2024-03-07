Bride refuses to make an exception for 5-year-old nephew to attend child-free wedding. AITA?

"AITA for not making an exception to my childfree wedding?"

I 24F am getting married in less than a month and I want a childfree wedding. I have always said this and in the invitations it says that it is childfree. I have been to wedding where there are children and some have screamed during the ceremony and reception. I was at one where a kid didn't want to wait for the cake to be cut so he snuck up and grabbed a handful. The bride was horrified.

My sister 28F has a 5 year old and she said she was happy to have some free time. Her boyfriend was going to stay behind the day of the wedding to be there with my nephew. I guess his friends rented out a cabin somewhere the week of my wedding and he wants to go so he doesn't want to, and in his words, "Babysit that night."