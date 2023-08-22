Bride refuses to wear SIL's elopement dress, 'I'm getting the creeps;' AITA?

Taking in every family member's opinions about the wedding day can be overwhelming for couples getting married, especially when your sister-in-law is under the impression you'll be wearing her elopement dress...

So, when a frustrated bride decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As&hole' about whether or not she'd be wrong to uninvite her future husband's twin brother and his wife, people were dying for the details.

AITA (Am I the A$shole) for refusing to wear my SIL's wedding dress to my wedding?

I (23F) am getting married to my fiance (24M) in a month.

He has an identical twin brother with whom he's keeping a bit of a distance with cause of his past possessive behavior of wanting to share everything with each other, from interests, hobbies and even friends.

His brother eloped to his wife (27F) and even suggested to my fiance to do the same on the same day as him, but of course he shut that down quickly as we both agreed on having a wedding already.