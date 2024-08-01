Bride REFUSES to wear the outfit her in-laws 'demand' she wear to wedding reception. AITA?

I know the wedding day is our special day as brides, we want it perfect to our vision, but as someone older and wisened by 20 years of marriage and in-laws, my advice is that I'd wear a burlap sack and clown shoes if it truly meant the difference between starting my relationship with the in-laws on the right foot or not.

NTA. But YWBTA if you don't fix this. This is typical desi behaviour. Coming from a desi girl myself, I have seen my dad (And various uncles too) react to these kinds of situation similarly.

His strategy is also to "Wait, and give him time to mediate". No mediation ever happens, the only thing he expects is the situation/anger will fizzle out, and everyone will be happy again.