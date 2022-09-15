Someecards Logo
Bride asks if she's wrong for refusing to let 'deadbeat' dad walk her down the aisle.

Missy Baker
Sep 15, 2022 | 5:48 PM
Many little girls dream of having their dad walk them down the aisle on their wedding day, but some fathers simply do not deserve that honor.

Reddit user u/Many_Ad8224 has been ghosted by her biological father for 16 years. He refused to help raise her or pay any child support, yet now demands he be apart of his daughter's wedding. She refused to let him play any role in her wedding, but some people say that no matter what he did, he's still her father.

Now, this bride is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for not letting my father be part of my wedding?"

She writes:

My (22f) father (64m) decided he wanted to play dad again when he found out I was getting married. He hasn't spoken to me in 16 years when he divorced my mom. He chose not to have a relationship with me because he thought he wouldn't have to pay child support that way.

Well, because of his previous abuse and gas lighting, I have severe depression and social issues as well as trust issues. While I was planning my wedding, he decided he was entitled to be involved. He got my number from my aunt and called me.

