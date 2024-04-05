Bride rejects FIL's offer to walk her down the aisle, 'my sister will be doing it.' AITA?

We will never have a typical sibling relationship and I respect her the way I would respect my parents if they were good parents and people. My sister never should have been put in the position she was. She never deserved to have her childhood taken away or most of her 20s. It wasn't right but it was our reality.

The two of us are especially close and I have always tried to honor her for everything while also having a more mutual give and take relationship as adults. But moments like this, for us, are when she deserves to shine and have a spotlight on her for doing what she did for me/us.