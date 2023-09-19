'Heartless' bride rejects stepdad's offer to walk her down the aisle, 'I wanted my dad.' AITA?

I think my stepdad is a good man and he has tried his very best to be a dad for me. But I didn't want a dad when I lost mine. I wanted my dad. Nobody else was ever going to be able to fill that role in my heart.

I asked my mom and stepdad if they would like to do a joint toast or two separate ones and whether they would like to walk down the aisle/dance to specific songs. While discussing this my stepdad asked who I would be walking with and I told him I was walking alone.