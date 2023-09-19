'Heartless' bride rejects stepdad's offer to walk her down the aisle, 'I wanted my dad.' AITA?

I (27f) have chosen to walk down the aisle alone on my wedding day. The decision was made for two reasons. My dad died when I was 7 and he would be my number one choice if he were alive but he's not and two, my mom has made it perfectly clear that she would find it disrespectful to my stepdad if she walked me down the aisle and so would not do it.
Given that both my parents are out and I don't want to ask my paternal grandparents to do too much, my grandma and I are already sharing a special dance, walking alone is what I feel the most comfortable doing.
I could ask my stepdad and even when I contemplated my decision, I knew he would want to do it. But it would make me sad to have him walk me instead of my dad if I'm honest.
I think my stepdad is a good man and he has tried his very best to be a dad for me. But I didn't want a dad when I lost mine. I wanted my dad. Nobody else was ever going to be able to fill that role in my heart.
I asked my mom and stepdad if they would like to do a joint toast or two separate ones and whether they would like to walk down the aisle/dance to specific songs. While discussing this my stepdad asked who I would be walking with and I told him I was walking alone.
He offered to do it and I said it was a lovely offer but I would walk alone. He pressed me on why and I said it felt like the best option. He said it would mean the world to him if he could do it, if just once he could feel like he's a real dad and not just second place to my dad. I told him I understood but it was not an option on the table.
He said he was already being shamed by having to watch me dance with my grandma when it should be a father/daughter dance. But to have everyone watch me walk alone when they know I have a stepdad is going to send a very big message.
I know people will ask about details on our relationship, etc. I met my stepdad when I was 9 and he married my mom when I was 10. He offered to adopt me and give me his last name and I turned him down five times in the 8 years I lived with them. He was married before my mom and he lost his wife and unborn baby in an accident.
He was also made sterile by the same accident. He always longed to be a dad. We got along well but our relationship was always more to him than it was to me. Where he sees a daughter and wants a daughter, I see a good man and someone who is a great spouse to my mom and is good to me, but does not fill the father role he wants to emotionally for me.
Physically, he did. But emotionally I never felt like he was my dad and everyone in our lives is aware that I feel as though I have one dad and my stepdad is my stepdad.
My mom and stepdad are not paying or contributing to the wedding in any way. My fiancé and I both have savings and we're putting those into the wedding. Though our wedding will be smallish since we want to prioritize other things. My mom and stepdad say I am rude and heartless for turning down the offer. AITA?
Timely_Proposal_1821 said:
NTA - the only rude ones are your mom and stepdad. While I can definitely sympathize with him, he is making your wedding about himself. He may be a good man, but he's definitely very selfish in this particular case.
Stand your ground, it is your wedding. Your dad must have been amazing and I am sure he'll want you to be happy on that day (and every other day).
rchart1010 said:
Being a stepparent is truly a thankless job. You're NTA but I really feel for your step-dad.
afrodasiac said:
YTA. Maybe N A H, but honestly life is full of little concessions for those we love so YTA OP. You had your first (bio) dad for seven years. You might remember a few things before five and several things between 5&7 but in essence, you’re choosing a rose colored image of a person over a very real and very much here person.
You’ve had your second (step) dad in your life for 17 years versus 7 (the large majority of which you likely have no memory of) years with your first. In all reality your step dad is your father. That’s who was there through the majority of your life. You say he was a good man who tried to be there for you as much as possible, but you held up a barrier.
Stop punishing a good man for not being the super dad of your imagination. Because as harsh as this may seem, memories are extremely fallible (I suggest doing your own research) and while I’m sure your dad really was great, he wasn’t perfect. No one is.
You are SO lucky to have a man who wants to love and support you in a fatherly role. Be grateful. To shun the man who stepped up and was actually there, for someone who couldn’t be ,is insanely insensitive. If you don’t care about him then sure, don’t include your stepdad. But if you do care for him, include him. Stop looking at is at a reminder of what you DON’T have and look at is a beautiful example of what you DO have.
I don’t care if I get downvoted. OP I would rather internet strangers disagree with me, than have you damage an important relationship in your life. You came here for an objective answer, not an echo chamber, so here you go.
CeleryLow4706 said:
Unpopular opinion I guess but I do think YTA and making a huge thing out of something very simple - you lost your dad when you were a child and you were lucky enough to be given another person who took care of you and raised you.
Why do you have to make it a point, on your wedding day for everyone to see, that this man never filled the spot in your heart that you still reserve for your dad and that you never "emotionally connected" to him? So what? He filled that role anyway and gave you all his love, and he even told you it would mean the world for him to walk you down the aisle.
Can you not find ANY gratefulness in your heart at all? Your long-winded story sounds to me as if you actually enjoy some of the heartbreak you have caused him in the past and are causing him now - what for?
What's the big deal? You think your dad is going to look down on you walking yourself to the altar on your wedding day and thinking "Yes, that's my girl, glad she doesn't acknowledge that guy who made sure she was OK after I had to leave her too early.."?? I really can't grasp how you can reject your family like that. Because that's what your stepdad is.
ghjkl098 said:
NAH You can choose to have your wedding whichever way you are comfortable. But as a parent I can understand why he would be upset. I think most people severely underestimate how much their parents have done for them until they parent themselves. It must hurt to know that the child you would die for doesn’t really care too much.
Intelligent_Gain2802 said:
YTA - you can do whatever you want. But this man was in your life more than your dad. I feel like you love the memory of your father and you literally throw step dad to the side because your dad wasn't there.
So the fact you denied it on both because of something you couldn't control. I honestly cannot imagine doing this to yourself and step dad. I mean this is honestly showing how it goes priority wise in your life.
Still, perhaps putting in a little extra effort to show her appreciation for her stepdad would be appreciated. What are your thoughts?