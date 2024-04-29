Bride rejects stepdad's preferred role in the wedding in front of family, 'I humiliated him.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to give my stepdad the role he wants in my wedding in front of his and my mom's families?"

I'll (27f) be getting married in the next year to 18 months (no date finalized yet). Originally I had planned to have my stepdad and my paternal grandpa share the father of the bride duties because my dad has been dead since I was 6 years old and my stepdad has been there for me almost as long but my grandpa is hugely important and has played the role as most important man in my life after my dad.

My stepdad did not want to share the role and he wanted the walk down the aisle and the father/daughter dance to be just us. He told me he was not okay with my grandpa doing either alone or both with him.