Bride removes sister from bridal party and guest list, 'she crossed the line;' AITA?

AITA for listening to my sister and removing her from my bridal party?

So I (30F) am getting married to my partner (30M) next week and we have decided that since we have to pay for it and we come from big families, we opted to have a small function of only our closest family and friends and to keep it quiet so we didn’t offend anyone who wasn’t invited.

Somehow even though my wedding was supposed to be a secret, somehow people found out about the upcoming wedding and have been messaging me asking questions.

I found out my sister (36F) has been inviting people who weren’t invited to the wedding, to the wedding reception/ drinks without me or my partner's knowledge.