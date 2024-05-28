Bride replaces bridesmaid days before the wedding, 'my heart literally dropped.' AITA?

So I figured she meant she had the dress already. Last night, I'm talking to Liz and ask if I'm overthinking Sam's text. She tells me no and that I should ask for a picture of the dress. I didn’t want to because I trust my friend, and there's no way she meant anything other than she has the right dress.

Right? I texted her anyway saying something along the lines of having seen everyone else's dress but not hers and asked her to send a picture. Her response was "cause I already have a maroon dress". My heart literally dropped. The only thing I could do was respond no, that's not the right color.