Bride reveals to husband that his vows 'humiliated' her; He says, 'What do you WANT from me? I have ANXIETY!' AITA?

faaaagty writes:

ESH. He showed really poor judgement on your wedding day, but you have shown it in the time since then. If you really think about it, what is it you're hoping to accomplish by bringing it up? Can't unspill the milk, as it were, so it seems like you just kinda wanna punish him.

I didn't really like my now-wife's proposal. Nothing wrong with it, per se, and if I described it you would say it sounds incredible, but it just didn't have anything to do with me in it.