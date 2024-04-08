Bride scolds family over pregnancy 'rumors' that were spread at her wedding, 'I started yelling.' AITA?

After our honeymoon, we find out that my husband's family has been making comments to my parents about my sister's announcement. Thanks to my mother, a great deal of my family is upset that my sister is getting trashed. Thanks to my brother, friends are getting involved too. It's mostly just a hot topic, but some are taking it very seriously and either supporting my sister or verbally trashing her.

Later, my family had a celebratory dinner at my parent's house. At the dinner, I pulled my brother aside to another room so I could talk with him. I told him to stop talking trash about our family and our sister because it was causing issues with my husband's family and making my friends think bad of our family. He apologized and then told me that he was just telling the truth.