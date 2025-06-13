Bride seeks revenge on sister on wedding day, 'she REFUSED to do something for me.' AITA? UPDATED

My wedding was also low-cost. On my side, the only family attending were my mom, stepdad, uncle, sister, and brother-in-law. My now-husband only had his mother there. The rest of the guests were five friends we both invited. There were no speeches or anything formal planned.

The ceremony went smoothly, and we moved to the reception area. As soon as we sat down, my sister said she had something to share. I looked at her and said, “No, you don’t.” It was awkward, since most people there had no idea what was going on. In my country, wedding gifts are usually given after the cake. Well, MY MOTHER handed my sister her gift and said, “The new mom also deserves some recognition.”