Bride shares dramatic wedding saga; 'My fiancé invited his ex-situationship to our wedding behind my back.' UPDATED 3X

But after me and Mark started to date, Tracy realized that it was pointless to wait for him and started to see other people too, so she blocked in every thing, except email just to have a clean beginning.

In the end, I finally realized Mark is just hopeful that Tracy would come back to him due to their talks of trying again after a while. It honestly hurt so much, as I loved him so much.

I still didn’t confronted him since I’m still shaken up, but I don’t know if this marriage will happen. I am going to update once I calm down and confront him.

Top Comments Commenter 1: This sucks but at least you found out before you ended up married to this guy.