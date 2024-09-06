Bride shares tragic rehearsal dinner saga; 'My MIL's dietary restrictions RUINED everything.' UPDATED

Well, the situation has been fixed, but I think I almost gave my MIL a stroke.She got a lot more controlling than just the restaurant.(Surprise, surprise)

First, she called me and screamed that no one in her family can eat at the restaurant we chose, that they all looked at the menu and said they all want pizza. (Somewhere I've been glutened before).

She said "no one in my entire family can eat there, everyone will be sick, they all hate it." By the way, not giving a shit about my family. So, I decided to call each and every one of her family members that are coming to the rehearsal and asked if they were fine with eating what we picked.