Bride 'shuns' coworkers, refuses to be helpful after they didn't congratulate her on her wedding. AITA?

"AITA for not being helpful anymore after my coworkers didn’t congratulate me on my wedding?"

My husband (M38) and I I (F32) got married in July. Since we work in the same place but in different teams, I thought the contrasting treatment is very telling. In our workplace, it’s very common to gather a token amount of cash and a card. He got gifts from his team, the neighboring team and some coworkers in private. I got one coworker who’s been a rock after 2020 and was invited to our wedding.

The rest of my team didn’t bother; however since I was somewhat hurt, I stopped helping out with their jobs and solely focused on mine (I’m in a project whilst the others are working in a hotline)- and effectively, most of them now have to bother our SMEs instead of me.