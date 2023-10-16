Bride shuts down MIL's opinion on gown, fiancé defends MIL, 'accept the dress.' AITA? UPDATED.

Me (23F) and my fiancé (25M) are having our wedding in January and my MIL has been pushing me about the wedding guest list and wants me to change my bridesmaids dresses (the colors are ocean themed) and she didn’t want them because she didn’t like the ocean but I’ve been planning since March and don’t want my plans ruined.
But after that never got resolved my in-law’s came over when I just put our baby (1M) upstairs for a nap when I came downstairs I was surprised to see them but said hello I was confused why my fiancé was so happy, my and my fiancé grabbed his mother’s phone and showed me the dress (it was a light purple dress it didn’t match my theme at all).
I told her politely that it didn’t match my theme and I did not need this dress because I already had the perfect dress she ignored my words and showed me another dress it was light blue, above the knees and lace topped. Why would she think someone would wear that on their wedding day?
But of course I said no my mother in law screamed at me calling me an AH and said "it was her day too" and I just told her that she does decide my wedding dress because I already chose what I wanted to wear. My MIL ran out crying and my fiancé and FIL of course ran after her leaving me with my baby who she woke up.
After about 2-3 hours my fiancé came back and the first thing he did was scream at me saying that I should just accept the dress my mil picked out for me because it was his mother's “DAY TOO” and told me if it was that big of a deal he would go to his mother's house and rethink our 6yr relationship.
He left me bawling my eyes out and I’m guessing he told my mother because today she messaged me saying that it wasn’t a big deal and to suck it up, my siblings and dad are all on my side but I still want to know because my fiancé’s family is threatening me and some of my family are doing the same. So AITAH?
CartmansTwinBrother said:
Oh dear... you're with a mama's boy. You're in trouble. If you decide to get married this woman/witch will cross your boundaries so much you'll think you're France and she's Germany. Please reconsider marriage. I'm not saying break up but you and your fiance need marital counseling if he acted like this about the wedding dress for YOUR wedding.
This is a symptom of a bigger problem. Does this happen often? Does she make demands and he jumps at the demands/requests that are actually demands? Please reconsider getting married to this boy (yes I called him a boy, he's not a man clearly). He's still sucking on mommy's teet if this is how he reacted.
llamadrama2021 said:
NTA OMG You need to put a MAJOR stop to this marriage. Your fiance has just shown you that he will ALWAYS pick his mom over you. For the rest of your marriage you will always be second fiddle. It won't stop with the dress. Everything in your life will be dictated by mommy dearest. Is that really what you want?
JuliaX1984 said:
NTA Tell your ex-fiance to have a great wedding to his mother! Ugh, some people...
south3y said:
Reconsider this marriage. NTA.
Agreeable-Badger2204 said:
Do not marry this person. You need to take your baby and move home with mom and dad.
One-Awareness3671 said:
NTA, but your fiancé is clearly a mommy’s boy. He’s not marrying you, he’s marrying his mother, and you’ll spend your whole life living according to his mother’s opinions. Is that really the life you want?