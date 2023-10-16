Bride shuts down MIL's opinion on gown, fiancé defends MIL, 'accept the dress.' AITA? UPDATED.

But of course I said no my mother in law screamed at me calling me an AH and said "it was her day too" and I just told her that she does decide my wedding dress because I already chose what I wanted to wear. My MIL ran out crying and my fiancé and FIL of course ran after her leaving me with my baby who she woke up.

After about 2-3 hours my fiancé came back and the first thing he did was scream at me saying that I should just accept the dress my mil picked out for me because it was his mother's “DAY TOO” and told me if it was that big of a deal he would go to his mother's house and rethink our 6yr relationship.