Bride snaps at her mom while wedding planning, 'am I being a bridezilla?' AITA? UPDATED

I kind of just want to pay for the wedding myself so that she’ll get out of my face. I’d have to take out a loan, but I have 0 debt, so I’d be fine. I’ve been engaged for less than a week and she’s already really been pressing my buttons.

UPDATE:

I called my fiancé when he got off work to vent to him a bit, and he’s just the best. He reminded me that even if these people show up, we agreed when we started planning the wedding that we don’t want to elope or have a small ceremony. We need my mom, but this is a battle I can choose to lose.