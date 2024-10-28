Bride snaps at SIL for bringing up 'Bridgerton' while dress shopping, 'I don't want to hear about that show.' AITA?

I (25f) went wedding dress shopping a few days ago. It was a s%*tshow. My fiancé is from a religious family and it was important for him to get married at his family’s church. It’s not something I always wanted for myself, but his family is helping to pay for the ceremony and this means a lot to him.
The problem is that his mom insists that I get a modest wedding dress. I tried on a bunch of dresses that were “modest” and I hated them. I don’t like puffy sleeves. I hate looking covered up. I look like Princess Leia if she were from Alabama, not Alderaan. This is not what I wanted.
It was my mom, my SIL and MIL and my MOH at the bridal shop. They were trying to cheer me up, but I wasn’t having it. My sister in law Peggy was the worst. She loves shows like Bridgerton.
Anyone who knows me knows I can’t stand that show. She kept hyping up how my dress make me look like someone from the show. After four or five dresses, I was fed and up wanted to call it quits. But she wanted me to try on one more.
I snapped at her. I told her to shut up about Bridgerton and I don’t want to hear about that show again for the rest of the day. We ended up leaving after this. Peggy was upset and she and her mom just left. My mom is pissed at me and said what I did was not acceptable.
I’m just frustrated because it feels like everyone is hijacking the whole wedding process and I don’t even have a say about what I want. It’s like this wedding is more about what Peggy and my MIL want.
Only-Ingenuity7889 said:
Pump the brakes IMMEDIATELY on wedding plans! There's nothing wrong with taking more time. I'm so sorry his family ruined the dress experience. NTA.
ThreeDogs2022 said:
NTA but you need to slow this entire roll. Are you actually ok with getting married in this church? Is it something you're doing to make your spouse happy that you're neutral about (which is fine) or is it something that you're doing that you actively have a problem with (which is not?).
Assuming you're actually ok with the venue, call the administrative staff and ask if there are any formal requirements about dress for the venue (some traditional places might for example not allow bared shoulders etc).
Keeping any venue requirements in mind, pick out your own dress. If you can't afford the wedding you're having without nutty bullying by the in laws, scale back to something you can personally afford to pay for. This is NOT worth it.
plm56 said:
NTA. But this is a preview of your life going forward, with your in-laws running the show. House? Gotta be close enough that they can visit. Kids? MIL knows how they need to be raised. Is that what you want?
DungeonCrawler-Donut said:
NTA but it's not about bridgerton, it's about you feeling you're not in control of the wedding and quite possibly the marriage. You need to discuss this with your OH and spend some time really considering what you want.
Mayalestrange said:
YTA. Your sister in law isn't the one hijacking things and it's not her fault you and your fiance don't have the backbone to stand up for yourselves. She was just trying to be positive and hype you up.
You directed your anger at her for things that are not her fault. You should apologize to her directly for that. You could have told her calmly that you're not a fan of Bridgerton styles so it's not the vibe you want to see after the first one or two times so she would stop.
pamelaonthego said:
ESH. Your in laws for pressuring you to try on dresses that you don’t like and you for being rude to your SIL who was genuinely trying to make things better. Elope and be done with the nonsense, or at least downsize the wedding to only very close friends and family so you can afford it on your own.
MomSciWarrior said:
ESH. Sounds like your reaction was a bit harsh, but also sounds like everyone was being A Lot. The ILs don’t need to go dress shopping with you. It’s your dress you should wear what you want. I understand they may want it modest, but I would find out what the requirements are for the church you’re marrying in.
Some may require shoulders are covered or what have you. Get whatever dress you want that you can make work. Maybe it’s that you get a jacket to wear over your strapless dress or a shawl or lace sleeved or whatever. But you need to feel comfortable in it and it sounds like MIL's modest dresses weren’t cutting it. Good luck.
villianpomegrante said:
YTA. You took your frustrations out on Peggy, instead of standing up for yourself against your MIL's demands.