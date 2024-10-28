Bride snaps at SIL for bringing up 'Bridgerton' while dress shopping, 'I don't want to hear about that show.' AITA?

You directed your anger at her for things that are not her fault. You should apologize to her directly for that. You could have told her calmly that you're not a fan of Bridgerton styles so it's not the vibe you want to see after the first one or two times so she would stop.

pamelaonthego said:

ESH. Your in laws for pressuring you to try on dresses that you don’t like and you for being rude to your SIL who was genuinely trying to make things better. Elope and be done with the nonsense, or at least downsize the wedding to only very close friends and family so you can afford it on your own.

MomSciWarrior said: