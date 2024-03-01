Bride won't let 'sociopathic' sister be a bridesmaid; mom & dad shocked, 'Seriously? She's dying of cancer.' AITA? MAJOR UPDATES.

Nta. To family. I am ashamed of you all. My entire life has always been about my sister being better. Being beautiful and me ugly. It has always been her center stage and the most important.

Now, on the ONE day that should be about me, you are once again making this about her. Over and over.

Because you seem to think I and the person I am marrying should make our wedding about her as of now all three of you are uninvited. As bad as it is to do this to me, I absolutely will not let you do so to my fiance.