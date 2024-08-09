Bride has SPECIFIC demands for cousin/bridesmaid's hair for wedding; cousin FINDS POST and shares WILD RESPONSE. AITA? UPDATED 2X

We took what we learned from that and put it into our wedding. For our wedding, our primary goal was that both we and ALL of our guests had a good time with low stress. I am still getting compliments today that it was the best wedding many of these guests had ever been to.

At first I thought they were just being nice, but after a while, it became evident they really did enjoy themselves. I recommend that you question what is important to you at your wedding. If you feel perfect pictures are more important than your guests actually having a good time, proceed.

On the other hand, I think you yourself will enjoy the wedding much more if you relax and stop putting so much stress and demands on your guests. There are things that can and will go wrong at your wedding.