Bride subsidizes destination resort wedding by forcing guests to book room block.

Isn't the whole point of a destination wedding to have a tropical getaway and hope that half your guest list doesn't show up?

So, when a frustrated all-inclusive resort destination bride decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about guests ditching her room block for a timeshare, people were ready to roast her.

AITA for requiring destination wedding guests to only book through our block (and not their timeshare)?

We're having an all-inclusive destination wedding. Like most places, we're required to book a room block in advance. To qualify for discounts for guests, guaranteed rooms, and various other wedding package perks, we must book X amount of people through the room block we paid for in our contract.

It turns out 2 of our guests have a timeshare through the resort, effectively slashing their reservation price by about 30% from the online price.

Our package cuts it down maybe 10% at most (weddings must be in demand...hmm I wonder why). Without asking, they went ahead and booked their timeshare, only to tell us later.